US wholesale prices rose 0.5% in January

Most of the price jump came from services, which saw their biggest increase since July 2025. Meanwhile, goods actually got a bit cheaper—energy and food costs dropped—so there's a clear split: services are still getting more expensive while goods aren't.

Core prices continue to rise

Even when you leave out food, energy, and trade services (which tend to bounce around), core prices still rose for the ninth month in a row—up 0.3% in January and 3.4% over the year.

That steady climb could influence what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates next.