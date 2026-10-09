USA Today Co. sues OpenAI, local papers seek over $250 million
Business
USA Today Co. and its local newspapers are suing OpenAI, saying the AI giant used "hundreds of thousands" of their articles without permission to train its models.
They're asking for over $250 million in damages, arguing this move has hurt their business and has done real and continuing harm to its outlets.
OpenAI lawsuits could shape content use
This isn't just about one publisher; almost 400 local newspapers are part of similar lawsuits, and big names like The New York Times have also taken legal action against OpenAI.
The case could shape how AI companies use online content going forward, especially when it comes to who gets credit (and gets paid) for original work.
OpenAI hasn't responded yet.