USDT trades over 8.5% premium in India amid ED crackdown

Enforcement Directorate probes USDT transfers ₹2,500cr

The ED has been investigating cross-border transfers using USDT, citing possible violations of foreign exchange rules.

These channels were a go-to for many Indians abroad because they were cheaper and offered better returns thanks to stablecoin premiums.

Now, with probes into alleged ₹2,500 crore crypto deals and tighter controls, there's less USDT available in India, which means higher prices for those who want it.