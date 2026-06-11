Used car popularity in India aligns with vehicle loans 7.39L/cr

NBFCs vehicle-loan assets near 11L/cr

Nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) are also fueling the trend, with NBFC vehicle-loan assets under management expected to reach nearly ₹11 lakh crore by March 31, 2027.

Used car loans grew faster than new car loans: 15% CAGR versus 11%.

As prices and quality of used cars rise (average price up 36%, fewer kilometers driven), more buyers rely on financing: the share using loans jumped from 13% in FY2021 to 32% in FY2025.