USFDA nod for Alembic's toenail fungus treatment

Onychomycosis is a big deal

Onychomycosis (that's doctor-speak for toenail fungus) is a fungal infection of the nails, and Alembic's approval allows the company to market the product in the US.

The US market for this treatment was worth about $500 million last year, so it's a pretty big deal in pharma circles—and could make life easier for anyone dealing with annoying nail infections.