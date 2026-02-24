USFDA nod for Alembic's toenail fungus treatment
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the go-ahead from the USFDA to sell its version of Efinaconazole Topical Solution (10%)—a treatment for stubborn toenail fungal infections.
This is basically a generic take on Jublia, a well-known anti-fungal brand in the US.
Onychomycosis is a big deal
Onychomycosis (that's doctor-speak for toenail fungus) is a fungal infection of the nails, and Alembic's approval allows the company to market the product in the US.
The US market for this treatment was worth about $500 million last year, so it's a pretty big deal in pharma circles—and could make life easier for anyone dealing with annoying nail infections.