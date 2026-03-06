US's AI chip export restrictions to China could impact NVIDIA

AI hardware now at the center of global power dynamics

This move is all about keeping advanced tech out of the wrong hands, especially after China tried to buy over $14 billion worth of top chips—but faced delays and uncertainty amid US reviews.

With bills like the AI Overwatch Act and other measures in place, companies like NVIDIA could lose serious cash from lost sales to China.

For anyone following tech or global politics, it's a big sign that AI hardware is now at the heart of international power plays.