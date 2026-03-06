US's AI chip export restrictions to China could impact NVIDIA
Business
The US just rolled out a plan that would affect exports of AI chips—like those from NVIDIA and AMD.
Now, any big shipment could trigger review involving other governments.
Smaller orders were reported to get a quick check, but large deals were reported to face deep government review.
AI hardware now at the center of global power dynamics
This move is all about keeping advanced tech out of the wrong hands, especially after China tried to buy over $14 billion worth of top chips—but faced delays and uncertainty amid US reviews.
With bills like the AI Overwatch Act and other measures in place, companies like NVIDIA could lose serious cash from lost sales to China.
For anyone following tech or global politics, it's a big sign that AI hardware is now at the heart of international power plays.