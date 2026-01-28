US's Shield AI wins contract to supply V-BAT drones to Indian Army

What makes V-BAT drones stand out?

V-BAT drones can take off vertically, run over 12 hours on a single tank, and launch from almost anywhere—ships, rooftops, or remote sites—with just two people.

They carry up to 11kg of gear for surveillance or electronic warfare and are designed for India's diverse terrain.

As Sarjan Shah from Shield AI put it, the drones are suited to missions from the Himalayas to coastal regions and to India's need for resilient autonomy.