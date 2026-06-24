UST unveils AI Cloud CoE on AWS for telecom
UST just rolled out its new AI Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) on Amazon Web Services, aiming to shake up how telecom companies handle their networks and customer experience.
The big reveal happens at TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen this week, with hopes to solve major industry headaches and make things smoother for everyone.
UST launches IntelliResQ with Bedrock AgentCore
The first solution from the center, UST IntelliResQ is designed for telecom, using smart AI agents built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to fix incidents faster and keep downtime low.
By teaming up with AWS's top-tier tech, UST is pushing for smarter, more efficient operations in the telecom world.
UST plans 300 AWS AI trainees
UST also plans to train 300 team members on AWS AI tools by the end of 2026, showing they're serious about innovation and helping telecom operators move toward fully automated operations.