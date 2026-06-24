UST unveils AI Cloud CoE on AWS for telecom Business Jun 24, 2026

UST just rolled out its new AI Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) on Amazon Web Services, aiming to shake up how telecom companies handle their networks and customer experience.

The big reveal happens at TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen this week, with hopes to solve major industry headaches and make things smoother for everyone.