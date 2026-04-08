Uttar Pradesh launches 8 data center parks near Noida 2L/cr
Business
Uttar Pradesh is rolling out eight new data center parks, mostly in Noida, Greater Noida, and along the Yamuna Expressway.
The project is set to pull in about ₹2 lakh crore in investment and could create over 50,000 jobs.
Land is already being handed out to companies, so things are moving fast.
UP data center policy draws firms
Major players like HCLTech, Adani Group, and NTT Data want in on the action.
This push comes from Uttar Pradesh's Data Center Policy (launched in 2021), which offers perks like subsidies and cheaper electricity to attract investors.
The state also wants these centers to run on renewable energy with solid power and internet infrastructure for smoother operations.