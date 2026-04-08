Uttar Pradesh launches 8 data center parks near Noida 2L/cr Business Apr 08, 2026

Uttar Pradesh is rolling out eight new data center parks, mostly in Noida, Greater Noida, and along the Yamuna Expressway.

The project is set to pull in about ₹2 lakh crore in investment and could create over 50,000 jobs.

Land is already being handed out to companies, so things are moving fast.