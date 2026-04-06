Uttar Pradesh posts ₹57,722.26cr excise revenue, targets ₹71,278cr 2026-27
Business
Uttar Pradesh just set a new record for excise revenue, collecting ₹57,722.26 crore in 2025-26, a nearly 10% jump over the previous fiscal year (2024-25).
While that's the highest ever for the state, it still missed the 2025-26 target (₹63,000 crore).
Now, officials are aiming even higher with a ₹71,278 crore goal for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Nitin Agarwal credits tech upgrades
State Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal credits tech upgrades like supply chain tracking and QR code labels for boosting transparency and cutting losses.
The department also cracked down hard on illegal liquor, registering over 1 lakh cases and seizing more than 28 lakh liters of booze.
Lucknow led the way in revenue.