Uttar Pradesh posts ₹57,722.26cr excise revenue, targets ₹71,278cr 2026-27 Business Apr 06, 2026

Uttar Pradesh just set a new record for excise revenue, collecting ₹57,722.26 crore in 2025-26, a nearly 10% jump over the previous fiscal year (2024-25).

While that's the highest ever for the state, it still missed the 2025-26 target (₹63,000 crore).

Now, officials are aiming even higher with a ₹71,278 crore goal for the 2026-27 fiscal year.