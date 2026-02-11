Uttar Pradesh presents its biggest-ever budget
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out its biggest budget ever—₹9.13 lakh crore for 2026-27, up 12% from last year.
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna says it sticks to a 3% fiscal deficit target and puts serious cash into education, health, and agriculture.
CM Adityanath calls it a 'decennial testament'
This budget is all about making UP's economy stronger and more future-ready. With major boosts for schools (12.4%), healthcare (6%), and farming (9%), the state aims to build a $1 trillion economy.
CM Yogi Adityanath calls it a "decennial testament" to 10 years of growth, aiming to improve life for everyone—especially students, young people, farmers, and those in less developed regions like Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.