Uttar Pradesh sets ₹5,000 per quintal sugar cap for festivals
Business
To keep sugar affordable during festival season, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a price cap of ₹5,000 per quintal for sugar mills.
Starting today, all mills must upload their daily prices by 1pm.
This move follows central efforts to cool off soaring sugar rates during the festival season.
Mills risk Essential Commodities Act action
Mills that ignore the price cap could face tough action under the Essential Commodities Act: think charges like hoarding or black marketing.
Maharashtra may follow suit.