V Anantha Nageswaran compares 2025-26 to 1991, urges resilience

Nageswaran points out that India's heavy dependence on imported oil makes us vulnerable when global prices jump.

Plus, we've been hit by things like chip shortages and trade tensions over tariffs in recent years.

As he puts it, "Last six years have seen many shocks with one common element, supply-side shocks; semiconductor chip shortages, tariffs-linked trade retaliation, vulnerability to crude oil," Nageswaran said.

Strengthening our economic defenses now could help India handle whatever comes next and keep growing strong.