V Anantha Nageswaran compares 2025-26 to 1991, urges resilience
India is at a major economic moment in 2025-26: something Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran compares to 1991 as an inflection point.
He says this isn't about a crisis, but about India needing to build up its resilience as global shocks and supply issues keep testing economies everywhere.
Nageswaran warns of supply-side shocks
Nageswaran points out that India's heavy dependence on imported oil makes us vulnerable when global prices jump.
Plus, we've been hit by things like chip shortages and trade tensions over tariffs in recent years.
As he puts it, "Last six years have seen many shocks with one common element, supply-side shocks; semiconductor chip shortages, tariffs-linked trade retaliation, vulnerability to crude oil," Nageswaran said.
Strengthening our economic defenses now could help India handle whatever comes next and keep growing strong.