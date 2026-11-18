V Anantha Nageswaran forecasts India strong growth, FDI by FY2027-28
India's top economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, says the country is set for a strong jump in both economic growth and foreign investment by FY2027-28.
He credits this positive outlook to cheaper oil, changes in the global AI market, friendlier ties with the US and easing of higher interest rates in the developed world, all giving India a boost.
Nageswaran: 7.8% growth and $5B FDI
Nageswaran points out that even during recent ups and downs in tech markets, India pulled in $5 billion in FDI, helped by falling oil prices.
He also expects the rupee could get stronger next year.
The latest numbers show 7.8% growth powered by manufacturing and private sector investments, with exports making a real difference.
Plus, he highlights how trade deals are helping Indian businesses compete globally and keep that momentum going post-pandemic.