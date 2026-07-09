V. Anantha Nageswaran urges innovation as AI displaces repetitive tasks

Nageswaran stresses training and GCC growth

Nageswaran pointed out that while adopting AI is important, real success comes when humans work alongside these systems, so training employees is key.

He also mentioned new government moves to help Global Capability Centres (GCCs) grow, especially in smaller cities, making sure opportunities aren't just limited to big metros.

His main message: firms need to lead with innovation if India wants to stay competitive globally.