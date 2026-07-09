V. Anantha Nageswaran urges innovation as AI displaces repetitive tasks
Business
At the CII GCC Summit, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran highlighted how AI is quickly taking over repetitive tasks and challenging traditional low-cost business models.
He encouraged companies to focus on building new skills and staying innovative if they want to keep up.
Nageswaran stresses training and GCC growth
Nageswaran pointed out that while adopting AI is important, real success comes when humans work alongside these systems, so training employees is key.
He also mentioned new government moves to help Global Capability Centres (GCCs) grow, especially in smaller cities, making sure opportunities aren't just limited to big metros.
His main message: firms need to lead with innovation if India wants to stay competitive globally.