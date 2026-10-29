V-Guard Industries quarterly PAT up 71% to ₹111.67cr, revenue 38.2%
Business
V-Guard Industries just posted a big win this quarter, with profits after tax jumping 71% to ₹111.67 crore compared to last year.
The company's revenue also shot up by 38.2%, reaching ₹1,852.89 crore, thanks to strong sales and smart pricing across all its business segments.
V-Guard H1 revenue 30.5% profit 73.9%
Looking at the first half of the year, V-Guard kept up the momentum. Net revenue climbed 30.5%, and total profit rose 73.9%.
Even with global challenges like geopolitical tensions impacting margins, Chairman & Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly says he's optimistic about what's ahead for the company.