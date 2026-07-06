Up 4,700% since 2021, V-Marc's 5:1 bonus deadline is today
What's the story
V-Marc India, a leading wires and cable manufacturer, has announced its first-ever 5:1 bonus issue. The company has fixed July 7 as the record date for this corporate action. This means that eligible shareholders will receive five new bonus shares of ₹10 each for every share they hold in the company as on the record date.
Settlement impact
T+1 settlement rule
Under SEBI's T+1 settlement rule, investors have to buy shares at least one trading day before the record date. This is to ensure that the shares are credited to their demat accounts by the record date and they qualify for the corporate action. Hence, today is the last day for investors looking to benefit from V-Marc India's bonus issue.
Issue specifics
Details of the bonus issue
The board of directors of V-Marc India approved the plan to issue bonus shares in a 5:1 ratio. The company plans to issue 12.21 crore shares from its free reserves or share premium as on March 31, 2026. Bonus issues are free shares issued by a company from its reserves, often indicating strong financial health and growth prospects. While the issuance of bonus shares increases the total number of outstanding shares, it doesn't change the company's market capitalization.
Shareholder details
V-Marc India is backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia
As of March 31, 2026, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.71% stake in V-Marc India. At the previous closing price of ₹1,546.35 per share on NSE, his total stake would be worth over ₹102 crore. The company has also witnessed stellar returns with its shares jumping around 128% in 2026 so far and delivering an impressive return of up to 4,776% over five years.