Vahh Chemicals lists BSE-SME at ₹70, 17% above IPO price
Business
Vahh Chemicals just made its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform, listing at ₹70, about 17% higher than its IPO price of ₹60.
The stock briefly hit ₹71 before settling down to ₹66.50.
This beat the expected gray market buzz, so no big surprises for investors.
Retail-led IPO nearly 87 times subscribed
The IPO was open from June 4-8 and got a crazy response: bids came in at nearly 87 times the available shares, with retail investors leading the charge.
Funds raised will help Vahh Chemicals expand operations, pay off loans, and set up new manufacturing.
The company makes textile chemicals for other businesses and as of September 30, 2025 offered 92 different products.