Vahh Chemicals lists BSE-SME at ₹70, 17% above IPO price

Retail-led IPO nearly 87 times subscribed

The IPO was open from June 4-8 and got a crazy response: bids came in at nearly 87 times the available shares, with retail investors leading the charge.

Funds raised will help Vahh Chemicals expand operations, pay off loans, and set up new manufacturing.

The company makes textile chemicals for other businesses and as of September 30, 2025 offered 92 different products.