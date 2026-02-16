Valentine's Day orders on quick commerce platforms jump 48%: Unicommerce
Quick commerce platforms just had a huge moment this Valentine's season, with orders jumping 48% from last year—way ahead of regular e-commerce and D2C sites.
Over 15 million order items were processed on Unicommerce's flagship platform Uniware (Feb 1-10, 2026), spanning quick commerce platforms, marketplaces and D2C brand websites, showing that people really leaned into instant delivery for their gifting needs.
Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities see significant growth
Last-minute gifts are officially in—think flowers, chocolates, snacks, beauty kits, and lifestyle goodies delivered fast.
Not just big cities; Tier 1 saw a 19% rise in orders while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities grew by 14% and 18%.
Clearly, everyone's loving the convenience.
Brands that responded within 10 minutes saw revenue uplift
Gifts got more creative this year—artisanal teas, skincare sets, couple mugs—pretty much anything goes.
Brands that responded within 10 minutes using flash-offer scraping saw a 31% revenue uplift, and personalized messages across SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and Unicommerce's AI voice agent helped drive over ₹35 million in sales.