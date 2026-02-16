Valentine's Day orders on quick commerce platforms jump 48%: Unicommerce Business Feb 16, 2026

Quick commerce platforms just had a huge moment this Valentine's season, with orders jumping 48% from last year—way ahead of regular e-commerce and D2C sites.

Over 15 million order items were processed on Unicommerce's flagship platform Uniware (Feb 1-10, 2026), spanning quick commerce platforms, marketplaces and D2C brand websites, showing that people really leaned into instant delivery for their gifting needs.