Valura.ai announces AI platform in India with ₹3000 cr pipeline
Valura.ai, an AI-driven investment platform from the United Arab Emirates, was announced in India.
It has already onboarded over 1,000 wealth advisers and has an AUM pipeline exceeding ₹3,000 crore over the next 12 to 18 months.
This move comes as more Indians are investing abroad and the rupee keeps slipping against the dollar.
Valura.ai offers Shariah and global portfolios
Valura.ai offers a mix of global investment options: think stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and even Shariah-compliant portfolios, all managed under Indian regulations at GIFT City's IFSC.
CEO Priyesh Ranjan says its AI research and automated compliance make global investing smoother for everyone.
Wealth adviser Rajesh Jha points out that Valura.ai is opening up new choices for high-net-worth clients who want more than just local options.