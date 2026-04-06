Valura.ai announces AI platform in India with ₹3000 cr pipeline Business Apr 06, 2026

Valura.ai, an AI-driven investment platform from the United Arab Emirates, was announced in India.

It has already onboarded over 1,000 wealth advisers and has an AUM pipeline exceeding ₹3,000 crore over the next 12 to 18 months.

This move comes as more Indians are investing abroad and the rupee keeps slipping against the dollar.