Varun Beverages Q2 net profit rises 15.1% to ₹1,525.3 cr

The company announced a 25% interim dividend for shareholders and renewed its exclusive PepsiCo bottling rights in India until April 2049.

Chairman Ravi Jaipuria called the move a way to deliver scale and synergies.

Varun also adapted quickly to new FSSAI rules on energy drinks and tackled inflation by stocking up on raw materials early.

They're optimistic about growing their dairy business with Asahi Group too.