Varun Beverages Q2 net profit rises 15.1% to ₹1,525.3 cr
Business
Varun Beverages, Pepsi's main bottler in India, just reported a 15.1% boost in Q2 net profit: ₹1,525.3 crore this year versus ₹1,325.49 crore last year.
The jump came thanks to higher sales volumes and a 20.4% rise in revenue.
Varun Beverages: 25% dividend, rights renewed
The company announced a 25% interim dividend for shareholders and renewed its exclusive PepsiCo bottling rights in India until April 2049.
Chairman Ravi Jaipuria called the move a way to deliver scale and synergies.
Varun also adapted quickly to new FSSAI rules on energy drinks and tackled inflation by stocking up on raw materials early.
They're optimistic about growing their dairy business with Asahi Group too.