Varun Mohan: The windsurf CEO snatched by Google from OpenAI

Google's non-exclusive license deal with Windsurf

Instead of buying the whole company, Google grabbed a non-exclusive license for some of Windsurf's tech—focusing on tools that make coding smoother with AI.

Windsurf is known for its all-in-one AI-powered IDE and its "Cascade" agent that helps automate coding tasks.

With over a million developers using their platform, this could mean even smarter coding tools coming soon.