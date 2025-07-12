Next Article
Varun Mohan: The windsurf CEO snatched by Google from OpenAI
Google just picked up some major talent from AI startup Windsurf, including CEO Varun Mohan and co-founder Douglas Chen.
This move comes as a surprise twist, since OpenAI was reportedly close to buying Windsurf as recently as June.
Looks like Google beat them to the punch.
Google's non-exclusive license deal with Windsurf
Instead of buying the whole company, Google grabbed a non-exclusive license for some of Windsurf's tech—focusing on tools that make coding smoother with AI.
Windsurf is known for its all-in-one AI-powered IDE and its "Cascade" agent that helps automate coding tasks.
With over a million developers using their platform, this could mean even smarter coding tools coming soon.