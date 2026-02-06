Vatika faces insolvency for unpaid ₹274cr dues Business Feb 06, 2026

Vatika Ltd is now facing insolvency after defaulting on dues of about ₹274 crore arising from non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The trouble began when IDBI Trusteeship flagged unpaid non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which included not just the principal but also interest and other charges.

The NCLT stepped in in early February 2026, officially kicking off the resolution process.