Vectorial raises $3 million seed to expand AI human behavior simulation
Vectorial, a San Francisco-based startup, scored $3 million in seed funding to boost its human behavior simulation platform, an AI tool that predicts how people will react to new products and campaign designs before they hit the market.
Founded by behavioral science and AI pros Taranveer Singh, Jasmine Kaur, and Rahul Garg, the team plans to use this cash to expand its datasets and models.
SAPIENS about 87% accurate predicting reactions
SAPIENS already hits about 87% accuracy when guessing consumer reactions using social and psychological data (pretty impressive!).
With backing from investors like Smilegate, SenseAI Ventures, UC Berkeley, and some big names from Meta and Shopify, Vectorial wants to help businesses test ideas quickly and cheaply, meaning better products for us with less guesswork for them.