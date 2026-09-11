Vedanta Aluminium metal shares slip over 3% amid rising crude

Global crude prices have shot up thanks to tensions in the Middle East, pushing costs higher for companies that rely on mining.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, explained that every 10% jump in oil means mining gets about 3.5% pricier, squeezing profits for firms like Vedanta.

There was also some profit-booking and shaky global cues, but Mahesh M Ojha, VP, Research and Business Development, thinks things might steady out soon, saying the downtrend may be limited as base metal prices witnessed some profit-booking in the international market last night.