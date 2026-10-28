Vedanta explores 70,000-80,000cr West Bengal aluminum smelter and power investment
Business
Vedanta Group is exploring opportunities to invest around ₹70,000-80,000 crore in West Bengal, mainly for power generation and an aluminum smelter.
Chairman Anil Agarwal says whether these projects happen depends on local coal supply and infrastructure.
Asansol is the likely spot since Vedanta already owns land there.
Agarwal meets CM Adhikari on logistics
Agarwal met with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to talk logistics: think alumina supply from Odisha and rail links.
Adhikari promised full support, saying this investment could bring up to 10,000 direct jobs.
Agarwal added that quick clearances and steady access to coal and water are crucial if things proceed as planned, work on the projects could begin within the next three years.