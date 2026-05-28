Vedanta Group to list 4 companies, plans $20 billion investment

Vedanta sets production and investment targets

Vedanta's aluminum division wants to double its output in three years, jumping from 3 million to 6 million tons, and set up nearly 1,000 new downstream industries through industrial parks.

Oil and gas will get a $5 billion boost to reach 500,000 barrels a day.

Power aims for a fivefold jump in capacity (from 4,000 MW to 20,000 MW), while steel targets a leap from 4 million tons to 15 million tons with an eye on green tech.

The residual company will keep zinc and critical minerals like Hindustan Zinc stakes; most investments are coming from its own funds.