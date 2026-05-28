Vedanta Group to list 4 companies, plans $20 billion investment
Vedanta Group is splitting up its main businesses, and by June 2026, four separate companies will hit the stock market.
Chairman Anil Agarwal says this move is all about helping each sector grow faster and smarter.
The group is also planning a massive $20 billion investment across aluminum, oil and gas, power, and steel to kickstart new projects.
Vedanta sets production and investment targets
Vedanta's aluminum division wants to double its output in three years, jumping from 3 million to 6 million tons, and set up nearly 1,000 new downstream industries through industrial parks.
Oil and gas will get a $5 billion boost to reach 500,000 barrels a day.
Power aims for a fivefold jump in capacity (from 4,000 MW to 20,000 MW), while steel targets a leap from 4 million tons to 15 million tons with an eye on green tech.
The residual company will keep zinc and critical minerals like Hindustan Zinc stakes; most investments are coming from its own funds.