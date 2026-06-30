Vedanta Iron & Steel shares jump from ₹20 to ₹35.65

Premji Invest buys ₹102cr Vedanta shares

Investor buzz got louder when Premji Invest (backed by Azim Premji) picked up shares worth ₹102 crore right after listing.

The company's big plan? Tap into its massive iron ore reserves, enough for over five decades, to build a future-proof steel business and ramp up production across things like ferro-silicon, pipes, wire rods, and rebars.

Plus, with operations spanning India and Africa in steel, cement, and coke, they're aiming for long-term growth across the board.