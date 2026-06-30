Vedanta Iron & Steel shares jump from ₹20 to ₹35.65
Vedanta Iron & Steel has been turning heads since it hit the stock market on June 15, jumping over 70% in just over two weeks.
After starting at ₹20 per share, the price climbed to ₹35.65 by Tuesday, notching up an impressive 11 days of gains and nearly doubling its market value to about ₹13,941 crore.
Premji Invest buys ₹102cr Vedanta shares
Investor buzz got louder when Premji Invest (backed by Azim Premji) picked up shares worth ₹102 crore right after listing.
The company's big plan? Tap into its massive iron ore reserves, enough for over five decades, to build a future-proof steel business and ramp up production across things like ferro-silicon, pipes, wire rods, and rebars.
Plus, with operations spanning India and Africa in steel, cement, and coke, they're aiming for long-term growth across the board.