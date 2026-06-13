Vedanta launches $3.6bn bond buyback offer until June 23

Vedanta expects $300m extra buyback costs

Vedanta expects to pay up to $300 million extra since its bonds are trading above face value, but it's confident the move will save it money by cutting borrowing costs by nearly 3%.

Recent boosts like stronger commodity prices and a ratings upgrade are making refinancing smoother.

Global banks like Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Barclays are backing the effort, while Vedanta also handles another $1.8 billion in loan repayments separately.