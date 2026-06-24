Vedanta launches VPPL platform in Mumbai to monetise idle assets
Business
Vedanta just kicked off its new real estate venture, Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd. (VPPL), in Mumbai.
The idea? Turn unused land and properties into something valuable by teaming up with partners and focusing on smart, asset-light projects.
VPPL is fully owned by Vedanta and starts with an authorized capital of ₹100,000.
VPPL not yet operational
With VPPL, Vedanta wants to unlock extra value from assets that aren't part of its main metals and energy business, basically making the most out of what's been sitting idle.
Right now, VPPL hasn't started operations or reported any earnings yet, but it's set to play a strategic role as the company grows.
Vedanta spans metals minerals tech
Vedanta is big in metals, minerals, and tech, with operations across India, Africa, the Middle East, and East Asia.