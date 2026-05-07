Vedanta Limited splits into 4 companies, affecting 2.1 million shareholders

Dividends likely to fall at Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. will likely still pay dividends, but the amount per share is expected to drop since some cash-rich businesses have moved out.

The "new" Vedanta will mainly focus on Hindustan Zinc and base metals, so future payouts depend a lot on how well Hindustan Zinc does (which is tied to prices of things like zinc and silver).

Analysts are saying it's a good time for investors to rethink their dividend game plan and check out each new company's payout strategy separately.