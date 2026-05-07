Vedanta Limited splits into 4 companies, affecting 2.1 million shareholders
Vedanta Limited just split into four new companies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power (to be renamed Vedanta Power), Malco Energy (to be renamed Vedanta Oil and Gas), and Vedanta Iron and Steel, so if you held Vedanta shares, you now own shares in all these too.
This shake-up also changes how dividends (the company's profit payouts) work for its 2.1 million shareholders.
Dividends likely to fall at Vedanta
Vedanta Ltd. will likely still pay dividends, but the amount per share is expected to drop since some cash-rich businesses have moved out.
The "new" Vedanta will mainly focus on Hindustan Zinc and base metals, so future payouts depend a lot on how well Hindustan Zinc does (which is tied to prices of things like zinc and silver).
Analysts are saying it's a good time for investors to rethink their dividend game plan and check out each new company's payout strategy separately.