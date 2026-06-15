Vedanta lists 4 companies on NSE and BSE after demerger
Business
Vedanta just listed four fresh companies, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel, on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE and BSE).
This marks the official end of its demerger from Vedanta Ltd., which got the green light back in December 2025.
The idea? Make each business stand on its own and hopefully boost its value.
Vedanta Ltd shareholders receive 4 shares
If you owned shares in Vedanta Ltd., you now get one share in each of these four new companies for every share you had before.