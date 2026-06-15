Vedanta lists 4 companies on NSE and BSE after demerger Business Jun 15, 2026

Vedanta just listed four fresh companies, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel, on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE and BSE).

This marks the official end of its demerger from Vedanta Ltd., which got the green light back in December 2025.

The idea? Make each business stand on its own and hopefully boost its value.