Vedanta lists 4 spun off firms on BSE and NSE

Vedanta Aluminium debuts at ₹522

Vedanta Aluminium made the strongest debut at ₹522 per share, while Oil and Gas, Power, and Iron and Steel opened at ₹38, ₹41.8, and ₹20.

The main company Vedanta Limited saw a small bump to ₹311.2.

Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "Today is a historic day for Vedanta, and a deeply emotional one for me." saying it will help boost India's resources sector and support self-reliance.

Over the last five years, Vedanta has delivered over 300% returns to shareholders with hefty dividends too.