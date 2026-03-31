Vedanta Ltd delays split to June 30, 2026 citing requirements
Business
Vedanta Ltd has decided to delay splitting up its business until June 30, 2026, instead of the original March 2025 deadline.
The company says it needs more time to meet all the rules and requirements for the split.
Vedanta Ltd keeps base metals business
With this new timeline, Vedanta will keep its base metals business under the main company for now.
The move comes as it works through regulatory hurdles and tries to get all necessary approvals.