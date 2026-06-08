Vedanta Ltd renames copper and nickel units under Vedanta 2.0
Business
Vedanta Ltd. just renamed its copper and nickel businesses to Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel, kicking off their "Vedanta 2.0" transformation.
The goal? Sharper focus, clearer branding, and more connection with stakeholders, plus the rollout will happen in phases across business operations and stakeholder touchpoints.
Vedanta Copper consolidation, Vedanta Nickel ramps
Vedanta Copper is bringing together all its copper operations (like Sterlite Copper and Fujairah Gold), aiming for a big production boost internationally.
Meanwhile, Vedanta Nickel plans to ramp up output to meet India's rising demand for critical minerals.
CEO Puneet Khurana says this reorganization will help both divisions work smarter, support India's industrial growth, and speed up the shift toward cleaner energy.