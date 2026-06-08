Vedanta Ltd renames copper and nickel units under Vedanta 2.0

Vedanta Copper consolidation, Vedanta Nickel ramps

Vedanta Copper is bringing together all its copper operations (like Sterlite Copper and Fujairah Gold), aiming for a big production boost internationally.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Nickel plans to ramp up output to meet India's rising demand for critical minerals.

CEO Puneet Khurana says this reorganization will help both divisions work smarter, support India's industrial growth, and speed up the shift toward cleaner energy.