Vedanta Ltd splits into 5 companies effective May 1 2026
Vedanta Ltd has broken up into five separate companies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo Power), Vedanta Oil and Gas (Malco Energy), and Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the original Vedanta Ltd.
If you own shares in Vedanta, you'll now get one share in each of the four new companies for every share you already hold.
This shake-up happened on May 1, 2026 (the official record date); April 30, 2026 was only the date the stock adjusted because the market was closed for Maharashtra Day.
Vedanta dividends to vary by unit
Vedanta was famous for paying out generous dividends, but now things are shifting.
The main company (still holding Hindustan Zinc and base metals) is likely to keep those dividend payments coming.
Meanwhile, the new Aluminum, Power, and Steel businesses might focus more on growth and paying down debt instead of handing out cash.
Overall dividend potential stays strong, but payouts will depend more on how each business performs from here on out.