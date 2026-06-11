Vedanta Ltd splits into 5 companies effective May 1 2026 Business Jun 11, 2026

Vedanta Ltd has broken up into five separate companies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo Power), Vedanta Oil and Gas (Malco Energy), and Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the original Vedanta Ltd.

If you own shares in Vedanta, you'll now get one share in each of the four new companies for every share you already hold.

This shake-up happened on May 1, 2026 (the official record date); April 30, 2026 was only the date the stock adjusted because the market was closed for Maharashtra Day.