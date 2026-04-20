Vedanta Ltd to split into 5 companies from May 1

Vedanta shareholders get equal shares

If you own Vedanta shares, you'll get an equal number of shares in each new company, so your investment spreads out across all five.

BALCO shares are also moving under Vedanta Aluminium.

Chairman Anil Agarwal says he's optimistic that together these new companies could be worth even more than the original $27 billion group.

The four planned demerged units are aimed to be listed on Indian exchanges by mid-May.