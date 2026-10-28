Vedanta posts September quarter profits 6,202 cr revenues 26,356 cr
Business
Vedanta just posted some eye-popping numbers for the September-ended quarter, with profits jumping 78% to ₹6,202 crore and revenues up 57% at ₹26,356 crore.
Their earnings (EBITDA) more than doubled too, so it's been a seriously strong quarter for the company.
Vedanta excluding copper margin reaches 60%
A big part of this success comes from Vedanta getting more efficient: their EBITDA margin (excluding copper) rose to 60% from last year's 49%, showing they're managing costs well.