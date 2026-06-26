Vedanta Resources raises $943 million to repurchase $2.1B bonds due 2030-33
Business
Vedanta Resources just pulled in $943 million from investors in the first round of its debt buyback, which kicked off on June 9.
The company is aiming to repurchase a chunk of its $2.1 billion bonds due between 2030 and 2033.
Basically, it's working to tidy up its finances and manage future payments smartly.
Vedanta bonds: nearly half tendered early
Nearly half (45%) of the outstanding bonds were tendered early, thanks to attractive returns and growing faith in Vedanta's ability to handle its debts.
For the company, this is a big step toward keeping things financially stable and showing it can tackle challenges head-on.