Vedanta Resources raises $943 million to repurchase $2.1B bonds due 2030-33 Business Jun 26, 2026

Vedanta Resources just pulled in $943 million from investors in the first round of its debt buyback, which kicked off on June 9.

The company is aiming to repurchase a chunk of its $2.1 billion bonds due between 2030 and 2033.

Basically, it's working to tidy up its finances and manage future payments smartly.