Vedanta's Q2 profit jumps 78% to ₹6,202cr

Vedanta's revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at ₹26,356 crore, a 57% YoY increase.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also witnessed a major jump of 106% to ₹9,938 crore from ₹4,817 crore last year.

On a sequential basis too, both profit and revenue grew by 17% and 10%, respectively.