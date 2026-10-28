Vedanta's Q2 profit jumps 78% to ₹6,202cr
What's the story
Vedanta Limited has reported a 78% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹6,202 crore during the period under review, compared to ₹3,479 crore in the same quarter last year. This stellar performance was aided by a 57% increase in revenue from operations during the period.
Financial performance
Vedanta's revenue from operations in September quarter stood at ₹26,356cr
Vedanta's revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at ₹26,356 crore, a 57% YoY increase.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also witnessed a major jump of 106% to ₹9,938 crore from ₹4,817 crore last year.
On a sequential basis too, both profit and revenue grew by 17% and 10%, respectively.
Margin improvement
EBITDA margin improves significantly
Vedanta's EBITDA margin, excluding copper business, improved to 60% from 49% a year ago. The margin also increased by 293 basis points sequentially.
Further, the company managed to cut its net debt by ₹4,624 crore during the September quarter to ₹3,675 crore from ₹8,299 crore in June 2025.
This was largely done through cash flows from operations.