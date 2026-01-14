Next Article
Vedanta shares pop after upbeat analyst call
Business
Vedanta's stock shot up over 6% on Wednesday, outpacing the market.
The buzz came after analysts doubled down on their "Buy" rating and raised the price target, calling out Vedanta's attractive price and steady earnings as big positives.
Demerger talk adds to excitement
Hype around Vedanta's possible demerger also helped fuel the rally.
The plan would split the company into separate listed businesses, which could make things clearer for investors and help each part focus better.
With a mix of metals and energy assets—and stable global prices—people are watching closely to see how this move might boost Vedanta's growth.