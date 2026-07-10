Vedanta shares rise on Thursday after June quarter production updates

Vedanta demerger yields mixed output results

After splitting into four demerged entities in addition to the original Vedanta Ltd in May 2026, Vedanta aimed to attract more focused investors and cut debt.

The move seems to be working: shares of Vedanta Aluminium and Iron and Steel also went up.

On the production side, aluminum output grew by 5%, power sales soared by 38%, but oil and gas output dropped by 17%.

Hindustan Zinc barely edged up its metal production, while Iron and Steel saw a solid gain.

Overall, it's been a busy (mostly positive) quarter for the group.