Vedanta shares rise on Thursday after June quarter production updates
Vedanta Ltd. and its new spin-off companies saw their stocks climb on Thursday, thanks to fresh production updates for the June quarter.
Vedanta's main stock rose 2%, while Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Power jumped 6% and 4%.
Even after a rough month, this news gave the group a boost.
Vedanta demerger yields mixed output results
After splitting into four demerged entities in addition to the original Vedanta Ltd in May 2026, Vedanta aimed to attract more focused investors and cut debt.
The move seems to be working: shares of Vedanta Aluminium and Iron and Steel also went up.
On the production side, aluminum output grew by 5%, power sales soared by 38%, but oil and gas output dropped by 17%.
Hindustan Zinc barely edged up its metal production, while Iron and Steel saw a solid gain.
Overall, it's been a busy (mostly positive) quarter for the group.