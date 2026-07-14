Vedanta splits into 5 companies Anil Agarwal aims $100bn each
Vedanta just broke up its main business into five separate companies, and chairman Anil Agarwal says each one is aiming for a massive $100 billion valuation.
He called the move an opportunity for shareholders, saying it gives them fresh opportunities as every company now gets to focus on its own game plan.
Vedanta divisions target 500,000bpd and 20,000MW
The new companies aren't holding back: Vedanta Aluminum wants to double production by 2029, Oil and Gas is targeting 500,000 barrels per day, and Iron and Steel plans to boost output nearly four times with an eye on green steel.
The power division is looking at nuclear energy and ramping up capacity to 20,000 megawatts. Plus, there are big plans for more zinc, silver, lithium, and cobalt, so it's all about expansion and future-ready resources.