Vedanta splits into 5 companies as market value hits 3.52L/cr
Business
Vedanta just split itself into five separate companies, and investors are happy.
After the demerger, the total market value of Vedanta Ltd and its four new spin-offs jumped to ₹3.52 lakh crore on Monday, up by about ₹49,000 crore compared to before the split.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd leads 1.94L/cr
Right after listing, there was a surge: market value spiked over ₹61,000 crore as investors showed strong interest in each new company.
Things have settled since then, but Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd now leads as the biggest chunk with a market cap of ₹1.94 lakh crore.
The original Vedanta Ltd stands at ₹1.19 lakh crore; meanwhile, Vedanta Power, Oil and Gas, and Iron and Steel have also carved out their own space in the market.