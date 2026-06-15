Vedanta splits into 5 companies as market value hits 3.52L/cr

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd leads 1.94L/cr

Right after listing, there was a surge: market value spiked over ₹61,000 crore as investors showed strong interest in each new company.

Things have settled since then, but Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd now leads as the biggest chunk with a market cap of ₹1.94 lakh crore.

The original Vedanta Ltd stands at ₹1.19 lakh crore; meanwhile, Vedanta Power, Oil and Gas, and Iron and Steel have also carved out their own space in the market.