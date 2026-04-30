Vedanta splits into 5 firms, shareholders receive 4 per share
Business
Vedanta is wrapping up its demerger and will officially split into five separate companies starting May 1.
If you owned Vedanta shares as of April 29, you'll get four shares in the new firms for every share you held.
Trading in these new companies is expected to kick off by mid-June.
New Vedanta firms to focus independently
Each new company, like Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited and Vedanta Iron and Steel, will be able to focus on its own business without juggling unrelated divisions.
The move also means some of the new firms will start almost debt-free, which could make them more appealing to investors, and help them grow faster.