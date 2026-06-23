Vedanta stock falls over 7% after 6.5 crore block deal

Twin Star Holdings sale valued ₹1,892cr

Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was expected to sell shares at ₹291 each, nearly 5% below Monday's closing price, with the total deal valued at around ₹1,892 crore.

As of March 2026, Twin Star held a hefty stake in Vedanta, and this sale comes right after Vedanta split its main businesses like aluminum and oil and gas into separate listed companies.