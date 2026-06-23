Vedanta stock falls over 7% after 6.5 crore block deal
Business
Vedanta Ltd.'s stock took a sharp hit, falling over 7% on Tuesday after about 6.5 crore shares changed hands in a major block deal.
The price dropped to ₹282.85 from the previous close of ₹305.85, just weeks after the company wrapped up its massive demerger.
Twin Star Holdings sale valued ₹1,892cr
Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was expected to sell shares at ₹291 each, nearly 5% below Monday's closing price, with the total deal valued at around ₹1,892 crore.
As of March 2026, Twin Star held a hefty stake in Vedanta, and this sale comes right after Vedanta split its main businesses like aluminum and oil and gas into separate listed companies.