Vedanta targets $20B profits next 2 years, $50B by 2028
Business
Vedanta Group is going big: founder and chairman Anil Agarwal just shared that the company wants to have $20 billion in profits over the next two years, aiming for $50 billion in revenue by 2028.
Vedanta Aluminium profit doubled to ₹6,187cr
Vedanta Aluminium, now publicly listed, more than doubled its quarterly profit to ₹6,187 crore and boosted revenue by 41%.
This jump came from making more aluminum and focusing on value-added products.
They also managed to cut down their debt, putting them in a solid spot for future growth.