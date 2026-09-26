Vedanta to invest 1L/cr in Odisha aluminum-mining-manufacturing creating 50k jobs
Business
Vedanta is set to invest a whopping ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha, focusing on aluminum, mining, and manufacturing.
The plan? Spark industrial growth and create about 50,000 new jobs, both direct and indirect.
For things to move quickly, Vedanta is counting on speedy land approvals and government green lights.
Anil Agarwal shares tribal-hospital digital-university research-hospital
Alongside factories, Vedanta's Chairman Anil Agarwal shared plans for a major hospital for tribal communities, a digital university, and a research hospital tackling diseases like cancer.
The bigger goal is clear: boost Odisha's economy while making real improvements in local healthcare and education.