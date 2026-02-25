Each NCD will have a face value of ₹1 lakh

Vedanta raising ₹3,000cr via bonds before March-end

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Feb 25, 202605:57 pm

What's the story

Vedanta, the diversified mining giant owned by Anil Agarwal, is gearing up to raise ₹3,000 crore through a bond issue before the end of March. The company plans to issue unsecured, rated, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Each of the up to three lakh NCDs will have a face value of ₹1 lakh. This move comes as part of Vedanta's broader strategy for financial restructuring and growth.