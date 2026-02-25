Vedanta raising ₹3,000cr via bonds before March-end
What's the story
Vedanta, the diversified mining giant owned by Anil Agarwal, is gearing up to raise ₹3,000 crore through a bond issue before the end of March. The company plans to issue unsecured, rated, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Each of the up to three lakh NCDs will have a face value of ₹1 lakh. This move comes as part of Vedanta's broader strategy for financial restructuring and growth.
Market reaction
Vedanta's shares surge on funding initiative
Vedanta's bond issue will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company has assured that it is fully compliant with all debt obligations, without any defaults or delays. Following the announcement of this funding initiative, Vedanta's shares surged 4.64% to ₹727.65, taking its market capitalization to ₹2.7 lakh crore. The company's stock has also witnessed a remarkable 77% rise over the last 12 months (February 2025-February 2026).
Financial outlook
Robust financial performance and growth investments
Vedanta has reported a whopping 60% increase in net profit for the December quarter. The company has also allocated $1.5-1.7 billion for new projects in aluminum, power, zinc, and oil & gas for FY2025-26. These developments highlight Vedanta's strong financial position and its commitment to investing in growth-oriented sectors despite market challenges.