Vedanta to take legal action after losing Jaiprakash Associates bid

Adani Enterprises gets tribunal approval

It turns out Adani Enterprises ended up getting approval from the tribunal instead, even though Vedanta's offer was higher overall.

Lenders preferred Adani's proposal because it offered a higher upfront payment (over ₹6,000 crore) and a shorter payout timeline.

Other big names like Dalmia Cement and Jindal Power were also in the race, but this twist has left Vedanta vowing to keep things fair and ethical as it appeals:

Agarwal invoked the Bhagavad Gita, writing that one should have courage, stay humble and do one's duty without attachment, and said Vedanta would present its case through appropriate channels and place the facts in the right way, Agarwal shared.